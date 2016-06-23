Insane photo shows Cleveland street flooded with fans for the Cavaliers' championship parade

The Cavaliers are back in Cleveland celebrating their NBA Championship, and on Wednesday roughly 100% of Ohio turned out for the parade.

We’re used to seeing streets flooded with fans during championship celebrations, but this is a completely different level. Downtown Cleveland is so crowded that fans have flooded parking garages and are sitting atop port-a-potties just to get a view of LeBron James and the rest of his team.

Check this out:

The Cavs should just crowdsurf through the city with the Larry O’Brien trophy pic.twitter.com/CM3j4jC3qO

— Cleveland Frowns (@ClevelandFrowns) June 22, 2016

People already posting up on top of porta-potties downtown pic.twitter.com/z5FnUJZzA2

— Cleveland Frowns (@ClevelandFrowns) June 22, 2016

J.R. Smith, it should be noted, arrived with a shirt on but shed it in under an hour and is now parading shirtless.

J.R. Smith going shirtless again. pic.twitter.com/J7QxBSwrJf

— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 22, 2016

Before the Cavs trumped the Warriors in Game 7, no Cleveland team had won a championship in 52 years. When the drought lasts that long, the whole city goes to the parade.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.