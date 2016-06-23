Insane photo shows Cleveland street flooded with fans for the Cavaliers' championship parade

The Cavaliers are back in Cleveland celebrating their NBA Championship, and on Wednesday roughly 100% of Ohio turned out for the parade.
We’re used to seeing streets flooded with fans during championship celebrations, but this is a completely different level. Downtown Cleveland is so crowded that fans have flooded parking garages and are sitting atop port-a-potties just to get a view of LeBron James and the rest of his team.
Check this out:
The Cavs should just crowdsurf through the city with the Larry O’Brien trophy pic.twitter.com/CM3j4jC3qO
— Cleveland Frowns (@ClevelandFrowns) June 22, 2016
People already posting up on top of porta-potties downtown pic.twitter.com/z5FnUJZzA2
— Cleveland Frowns (@ClevelandFrowns) June 22, 2016
This. Is. Real. Life. pic.twitter.com/gbwrQbcDgf
— T.D. Dery (@TD1TribeKU) June 22, 2016
J.R. Smith, it should be noted, arrived with a shirt on but shed it in under an hour and is now parading shirtless.
JR SMITH. @sportingnews pic.twitter.com/SedTRoT4t1
— Sean Gentille (@seangentille) June 22, 2016
J.R. Smith going shirtless again. pic.twitter.com/J7QxBSwrJf
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 22, 2016
Before the Cavs trumped the Warriors in Game 7, no Cleveland team had won a championship in 52 years. When the drought lasts that long, the whole city goes to the parade.
NOW WATCH: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The biggest NBA Draft busts of all time
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.