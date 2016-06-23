Insane photo shows Cleveland street flooded with fans for the Cavaliers' championship parade

Emmett Knowlton

The Cavaliers are back in Cleveland celebrating their NBA Championship, and on Wednesday roughly 100% of Ohio turned out for the parade. 

We’re used to seeing streets flooded with fans during championship celebrations, but this is a completely different level. Downtown Cleveland is so crowded that fans have flooded parking garages and are sitting atop port-a-potties just to get a view of LeBron James and the rest of his team. 

Check this out:

 

J.R. Smith, it should be noted, arrived with a shirt on but shed it in under an hour and is now parading shirtless.

Before the Cavs trumped the Warriors in Game 7, no Cleveland team had won a championship in 52 years. When the drought lasts that long, the whole city goes to the parade.

NOW WATCH: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The biggest NBA Draft busts of all time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.