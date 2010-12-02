Cleveland Fans Create Anti-LeBron Chanting Guide For Tomorrow's Game

Disgruntled Cavaliers fans have drawn up an official, annotated cheering sheet for tomorrow night’s visit from the Miami Heat.



The detailed chanting strategy not only tells fans what to yell, but the optimum time to yell it, so that everyone at Quicken Loans Arena will be on the same page.

Sample chants include: “Akron Hates You”, “Sidekick,” and even a song put to the tune of “My Country Tis Of Thee.”

