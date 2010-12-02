Cleveland Cavaliers Want Miami Heat Investigated For Tampering

Photo: AP

Yahoo Sports is reporting that Cleveland Cavaliers’ owner Dan Gilbert is carrying on his own private investigation of tampering charges regarding the free agent signings of LeBron James and Chris Bosh.Gilbert has allegedly spent “several hundred thousand dollars” hiring a private law firm to gather evidence on the Miami Heat and their free agent binge this summer.



Gilbert wants to present enough evidence to commissioner David Stern that he would have no choice but launch an official NBA investigation.

Players and teams are forbidden from discussing free agent moves before the July 1 deadline, but there has been speculation that James, Bosh, and Dwyane Wade orchestrated their move to Miami as far back as 2006.

Does that sound like someone who has “moved on” as Gilbert says he has.

The Heat play the Cavs on Thursday night >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.