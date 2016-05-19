The Cavaliers look a lot like the teams LeBron James has won championships with

The Cleveland Cavaliers are rolling through the Eastern Conference playoffs in a way that is a great sign for their championship hopes.

So far, the Cavs are 9-0 and have outscored their opponents by 115 points. That point differential looks a lot like the two Miami Heat teams that won championships with LeBron James. Of the six teams to reach the finals with James, the 2011-12 Heat and the 2012-13 Heat were the only two that had outscored their opponents by more than 80 points through the first game of the conference finals.

There is still a long ways to go, including a potential date with either the Golden State Warriors or the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it is looking less and less like the Western Conference champ is just going to waltz to the title.

