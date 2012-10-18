SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Cleveland Browns Sold For A Disappointing $1 Billion

The Cleveland Browns sold this week to Jimmy Haslam for $1 billion. On the surface that figure seems ginormous for a team that is on its way to a fifth straight season with at least 11 losses. And that figure also seems impressive for Al Lerner who originally purchased the expansion franchise for $530 million in 1998.



But then consider that the value of the Browns (according to Forbes.com), has been almost unchanged since the 2005 season when it was valued at $970 million. That’s a raise of just 3.1% in seven years, a period in which the Browns went from being the NFL’s seventh most valuable franchise to just the 21st most valuable.

During that same period, NFL revenues jumped 46.4% (from $6.5 billion to $9.5 billion) and the value of the average NFL franchise rose 23.3% (from $898 million to $1.1 billion). Here’s how the Browns’ value has changed through the years…

Data via Forbes.com

