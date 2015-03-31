The Browns and Bucs have the most valuable collection of picks in the NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the most valuable pick in the NFL Draft, No. 1 overall. However, the sum value of all of their picks is not as valuable as the picks currently owned by the Cleveland Browns.

Similar to the popular draft value chart created by Jimmy Johnson, we can assign a value to every draft pick based on the average career of players drafted in those spots in previous years using data compiled by FootballPerspective.com.

If we sum up the value of each team’s draft picks, we see that the Browns and Bucs have the most valuable collections of picks, with Cleveland picking three times in the first 43 selections (Nos. 12, 19, 43) and the Bucs having one of the top-two picks in each of the first three rounds.

At the other end, the Buffalo Bills have the least valuable draft, with only six picks and none until No. 50 overall late in the second round.

