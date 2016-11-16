Jared Goff will be the 19th quarterback to start for the Rams in last 17 seasons

The Los Angeles Rams will reportedly reverse course and will now start No. 1 pick Jared Goff in their Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. When Goff takes the field, he will become the 19th quarterback to start a game for the Rams in the last 17 seasons.

Since the start of the 2000 season, the Rams have continually looked for a franchise quarterback, and outside of Sam Bradford’s brief reign, each one has failed so far. Amazingly, Goff is just the third quarterback to be drafted by the Rams in the first five rounds of the draft during that period, joining Bradford (No. 1 overall in 2010) and current Rams backup Sean Mannion (third round in 2015).

The Rams are tied with the Dallas Cowboys — their 19th starting QB since 2000 is fellow rookie Dak Prescott — and the Chicago Bears. Those teams trail only the Cleveland Browns who are now up 25 starting quarterbacks in the last 17 seasons.

