The Cleveland Browns have used an absurd number of quarterbacks

In Monday night’s painful loss to the Baltimore Ravens, backup Austin Davis replaced injured starting quarterback Josh McCown who was replacing grounded starting quarterback Johnny Manziel. In doing so, Davis became the 24th quarterback to throw at least ten passes in a game for the Browns since 1999, the most in the NFL.

In the 16 seasons since the Browns were re-established as a franchise, the team has continually looked for a franchise quarterback, and each one has failed so far. During that stretch, the Browns have drafted six quarterbacks, including four in the first round. The last two, Brandon Weeden in 2012 and Johnny Manziel in 2014, have combined to start just 25 games with the Browns and it is unclear if Manziel will ever start another.

Tim Couch (59 games with 10+ passes), Derek Anderson (38), Colt McCoy (22), and Brandon Weeden (22) are the only quarterbacks since 1999 to play in more than 20 games. Meanwhile, the Browns have had 14 signal-callers play in fewer than ten.

NOW WATCH: Take the IQ test that every NFL rookie has to take



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.