The Cleveland Browns have the most valuable collection of picks in the NFL Draft and it is not even close

The Cleveland Browns have the most valuable pick in the NFL Draft, No. 1 overall. Maybe more importantly, the sum value of all of their picks is the most valuable in the entire draft and it is not even close.

Similar to the popular draft-value chart created by Jimmy Johnson, we can assign a value to every draft pick based on the average career of players drafted in those spots in previous years using data compiled by FootballPerspective.com.

If we sum up the value of each team’s draft picks, we see that the Browns have the most valuable collection of picks, with Cleveland picking twice in the first 12 picks (Nos. 1 and 12), four times in the first two rounds, and ten times in the first five rounds. This is the third year in a row that the Browns have had the most valuable collection of picks heading into the draft.

At the other end, the Los Angeles Rams have the least valuable draft, having traded away their first-round pick to the Tennessee Titans as part of the package to acquire the top pick in the 2016 draft. The Rams will have just one pick among the top 68 selections.

