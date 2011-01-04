Who Will Be The Next Coach Of The Cleveland Browns?

The Cleveland Browns (5-11) finished with a losing record for the third consecutive season so the team wasted no time in firing Coach Eric Mangini this morning.



Mangini was just 10-22 in two seasons with the Browns, and many had thought President Mike Holmgren would switch coaches after last season. Now, Holmgren is in charge of finding the team’s next head coach. Here are the possibilities:

John Fox – His contract is up in Carolina, and though the Panthers were the laughingstock of the league in 2010, he hasn’t received much blame. Fox is known for having faith in his players almost to a fault, but he did lead the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2003. His career record is 73-71.

Marty Mornhinweg – He is one of Holmgren’s best friends and led the Eagles to the NFL’s third-highest scoring offence in 2010. Mornhinweg was the head coach of the Detroit Lions for two seasons at the beginning of the decade, but went just 5-27.

Jon Gruden – A couple of months ago Gruden seemed like a good bet to return to the NFL, but since then he has repeatedly stated his desire to remain at ESPN. Gruden is an emotional coach and might clash with Holmgren if their roles aren’t clearly defined. He does love working with quarterbacks, so the chance to tutor Colt McCoy could be appealing. His career record is 95-81.

Holmgren – Some think taking over the reigns has been Holmgren’s plan all along. Speculation is that he might move down the field while retaining defensive coordinator Rob Ryan and special teams coordinator Brad Seely. His career record is 161-111.

