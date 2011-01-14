Cleveland Browns Make Pat Shurmur Their New Coach

Photo: Jason Pero/Flickr

St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will be the new coach of the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.Shurmur was an assistant for Michigan State, Stanford, and the Philadelphia Eagles, before being hired in St. Louis. The Rams had a surprising 7-9 season with rookie quarterback Sam Bradford at the helm.



Somehow, he is not one of these guys.

UPDATE: It looks like defensive coordinator Rob Ryan (brother of Rex) will not be staying.

