The Cleveland Browns Want Johnny Manziel, Even If It Means Trading Up In The Draft

The Cleveland Browns are willing to trade up in the draft to get Johnny Manziel, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

It’s the latest sign that Manziel’s draft stock is through the roof.

Cleveland has the No. 4 overall pick. According to La Canfora, owner Jimmy Haslam believes his team is close to contending, and wants to spend heavily on free agents this offseason.

The experts had Manziel as the 14th-best player in our latest consensus rankings.

But in his first mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had Manziel being taken first overall, and momentum seems to be building behind the former Texas A&M QB.

With the Texans and Jaguars (both of which need a quarterback) drafting before Cleveland, it could take a trade to get into a position to pick Johnny Football.

