The Cleveland Browns Coaching Search Is Going Off The Rails

The Cleveland Browns have been without a head coach for nearly a month.

Since firing Rob Chudzinski, five other NFL teams have fired and hired coaches. The Browns are the only team still looking.

Today their reported frontrunner, Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase, withdrew his name from consideration.

He’s one of a handful of candidates to either withdraw from consideration or take a job elsewhere.

With offensive coordinator Norv Turner taking the same position with the Vikings and defensive coordinator Ray Horton taking the same position with the Titans, they are essentially without a coaching staff on the eve of free agency and the NFL Draft.

Browns players went ballistic immediately after the team fired Chudzinski on Dec. 29, and things haven’t gotten any less chaotic. Here are all the coaching candidates that fizzled out:

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the search could now shift to Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Bills defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

In a letter to fans a week ago, owner Jimmy Haslam said the franchise is purposefully taking its time:

“We understood from the beginning that if we wanted to speak to all of the coaches on our list that we may need to wait until they have completed their participation in the playoffs. We are prepared to wait as long as necessary because this is a very important decision. Everyone in our organisation is committed to finding the right leader for our team.”

It’s understandable, but while they’re taking their time a bunch of blue-chip coaching candidates have taken other offers.

