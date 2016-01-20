Cleo magazine closes

Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images

Cleo magazine, known for its sex tips, centrefolds and Bachelor of the Year, is closing in Australia.

Publisher Bauer Media will be concentrating on Dolly and Cosmopolitan to lead its young women’s portfolio.

The final Cleo edition by editor Lucy Cousins will be on sale February 22.

“Our investment plans for Dolly will see us take a digital first approach, with a focus on mobile video, social media and e-commerce supported by restructured print and digital editorial teams to ensure we are generating the best in market content for consumers; when and how they want it,” says Andreas Schoo, interim CEO of Bauer Media.

“Our always on approach will be complimented by a new look print product, taking Dolly from monthly to bi-monthly, relaunching as a high quality, valued-packed companion to the digital and social platforms, covering major trends, fashion, beauty and issues affecting young women today.”

Cleo was launched in 1972 by the late media magnate Kerry Packer with Ita Buttrose at its head. It hit a readership of 200,000 in its first year but more recently has been down as low as 42,212.

Editorial appointments for Dolly will be announced later.

