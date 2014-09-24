Clemson Suspends 24 Fraternities Following The Death Of Student

Clemson University has suspended all “social and new-member initiation activities” of 24 fraternities one day after the death of a male sophomore student, the university announced Tuesday night.

Clemson student Tucker Hipps went missing Monday morning during a run with a group of his Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers and his body was discovered in an off-campus lake later that afternoon. Although there have been allegations of hazing following his death, the local sheriff’s department said Tuesday that there has been no indication of hazing so far, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The university’s statement Tuesday night announcing the fraternity suspensions also noted “several recent reports of violations of the law or student conduct code” by Clemson fraternities.

Clemson student affairs vice president Gail DiSabatino said in the statement:

“It is especially prudent to suspend fraternity activities given the tragic death of Tucker Hipps. There has been a high number of reports of serious incidents involving fraternity activities, ranging from alcohol-related medical emergencies to sexual misconduct … These behaviours are unacceptable and mandate swift and effective action to protect students. There is no higher priority than the safety and welfare of our students.”

According to Clemson’s statement, the school’s Interfraternity Council voted earlier this week to suspend activities.

