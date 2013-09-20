Clemson Player Ejected For Hitting An Opponent In The Face With An Uppercut

Clemson avoided a shock upset against NC State last night, pulling away in the fourth quarter to win 26-14.

When the game was out of hand in the final minutes, Clemson offensive tackle Isaiah Battle lost it and hit an opponent in the face with an uppercut. He was immediately ejected.

You rarely see this kinda of haymaker on the football field. He wound up and everything. Luckily the NC State player had a helmet on.

