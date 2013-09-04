This Video Of Clemson's Football Team Running Onto The Field Will Give You Goosebumps

Before every home game, Clemson’s football team leaves the stadium after warm-ups, gets on a bus, drives around the stadium, gets off the bus, congregates around a rock on the top of a grass hill in the middle of the crowd, and runs onto the field.

It’s an incredibly cool tradition, and on Saturday night ESPN televised the entire thing live for the first time.

The entire video is worth watching. But if you’re pressed for time, fast-forward to the four-minute mark.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.