Clemson associate athletic director found dead

Emmett Knowlton

Clemson University associate athletic director of planned giving Bert Henderson was found dead on Tuesday, nearly 24 hours after he was reported missing. He was 60. 

According to Fox Carolina, a search party found Henderson in a wooded area over a mile from his home in Easley, South Carolina. 

The university confirmed the news:

Henderson joined the Clemson staff in 1978. 

