This model just made history for Christian Louboutin

Clementine Desseaux has made history.

The plus-size was model was tapped to be the new face of a Christian Louboutin campaign, The Daily Mail has reported. This, according to the Daily Mail, is a first for the luxury brand.

Desseaux told The Daily Mail that “such a big French brand using a curvier girl for her face is a big step.”

“The beauty norm is changing and differences that used to be weaknesses are now turning into strengths,” Desseaux said to the website.

“They are opening up to all the beauty that is in the world and not only the European, blond, skinny, white woman type,” she added.

“A natural beauty in #LouboutinCharme,” the post read.

But who is she?

Desseaux, according to her blog, Bonjour Clem, originally hails from France. She went to college and earned a BA in International Marketing, her website notes, but she moved to Miami — and then later moved to New York City when her modelling career starting picking up.

Louboutin isn’t the only high fashion brand to begin to embrace plus size women.

During this week’s New York Fashion Week, plus-sized Beth Ditto strutted the runway for Marc Jacobs.

There’s mounting pressure for retailers to feature curvier women in their advertisements, as well, although models such as Ashley Graham have helped retailers to become more open-minded.

