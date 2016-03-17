This French supermodel made a brilliant point about a double standard in the fashion industry

Instagram/Christian Louboutin Desseaux in her Louboutin campaign.

French model Clémentine Desseaux made headlines in December when she appeared in a Christian Louboutin beauty campaign.

She made history as the first-plus size face of a major luxury brand’s campaign, The Daily Mail reported at the time.

But she has some thoughts about the body positivity movement. She’s apparently not a fan of how the industry appears to want curvy women to be naked all of the time.

“I’m a little over this whole ‘body thing.’ Yes, I like my body and we already have that covered,” she said to The Cut’s Kathleen Hou. “Yes, it’s nice, yes, it’s curvy. Do I want to be naked all the time in magazines because people think my body is only good to be naked? No. Do I want my face out there more? Yeah!”



“Winning by putting our sexy naked body all over the place is just objectification in another way. We’re not treated the same way. In editorial, they want skinny-girl clothes because it looks great. They want big girls naked because they look like art. It’s a weird way to see a full-size body, which is so annoying to me. There’s still a lot of work to do on this. But it’s moving,” she said.

Though she occasionally posts pictures of herself wearing lingerie, it’s arguable that she just wants to be treated like non-plus size models are — in lingerie when it’s appropriate, and clothed the rest of the time — and not displayed as a spectacle.





Desseaux not the only plus-size model to speak out about the way that plus-size women are utilised in campaigns.

Georgina Burke is not a fan of brands that use curvy models to get attention.

“It’s kind of sad because it’s almost like brands feature plus models for the shock value, to get noticed,” Burke said to Elle. “It shouldn’t be like that.”

Plus-size supermodel Ashley Graham has expressed a similar sentiment. She told Elle that she hates the term ‘real women.’

Read the full interview from The Cut here.

