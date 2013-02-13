Meet The Olympic Gold Medalist Swimmer Who Wants To Be A Hedge Fund Trader

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ George Biard
Clément Lefert, a French swimmer who took home a gold medal at the London 2012 summer Olympics, is interning at a hedge fund, Bloomberg News’ Matthew Brown reported.The 26-year-old Olympian is currently interning at commodities and oil hedge fund Andurand Capital Management in London. His goal, however, is to become a trader, the report said.
Here’s what we know about him:
- He graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in economics and holds a masters in finance from a French business school.
- He’s from Nice, France
- He’s 6 feet tall
- His main event for swimming in college was the butterfly
- He holds the school’s record in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:33.67
- Lefert’s 4×100 meters freestyle relay team beat the U.S. team, which included decorated Olympian Michael Phelps.
