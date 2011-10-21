Roger Clemens And The Yankees Drank Beer In The Dugout Way Before This Whole Red Sox Controversy

Roger Clemens and Jason Giambi would frequently drink beer in the dugout during games while members of the New York Yankees, sources told the New York Daily News today.



Giambi would allegedly fill up a cup with beer and call it a “protein shake,” then pass it back and forth with Clemens during games.

The report goes on to say that beer drinking has always been a part of the game, and the whole Red Sox chicken-and-booze scandal is overblown.

“Rally beers are big in the clubhouse,” an insider told the Daily News. “Guys would drink them all the time, on the bench, in the clubhouse, in the training room. It’s common.”

So there you have it. Boozing it up during games it OK because everyone boozes it up during games.

Read the entire story here. >>

