UK Deputy PM Calls For Murdoch To "Do The Decent And Sensible Thing" With BSkyB

The BBC is reporting that Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has called on Rupert Murdoch to reconsider his controversial bid for British television company BSkyB.



Clegg had earlier today met with the family of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler, one of the victims of News International’s huge hacking scandal.

After meeting the family, Clegg told reporters:

“Rupert Murdoch is now in town in London seeking to sort things out. I would simply say to him, ‘look how people feel about this, look how the country has reacted with revulsion to the revelations’.

“Do the decent and sensible thing, and reconsider, think again, about your bid for BSkyB.”

Murdoch’s takeover of BSkyB has been in doubt since the hacking investigation grew into an international scandal last week.

BSkyB is the UK’s largest pay television company and would give the media mogul huge power in the UK.

