Cleeng Lets Publishers Kind Of Charge You For Web Content, And It Has Raised $511,000 From A Former Apple VP

Publishers like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have full-blown pay walls that prevent people from reading their content without coughing up a monthly fee.Others make all of their content available to readers for free.



Cleeng is a startup based in Europe that wants to give publishers an in-between option. It lets them pick which content they’d like to paywall, whether it’s the video portion of a single article or a feature story that took a lot of time and research.

Former Apple Vice President and GM for Europe, Pascal Cagni, is one of a few people who invested in the startup’s latest, half-a-million-dollar funding round.

He thinks there’s a big opportunity to help publishers monetise their content.

“The opportunity to offer a simple, straightforward, robust solution to monetise content, being TV programs, videos, or live events is simply huge and this is exactly what Cleeng is doing, very well…” Cagni said in a press release. “Their success so far is remarkable and knowing the Cleeng team inside and out, I believe they are uniquely positioned to further harness this transfer value and to fully benefit from this opportunity.”

Cleeng is already used by magazine giant Conde Nast and tech site VentureBeat. It launched last year and will use the $500,000 to start making a name for itself in the US.

