Confirmed: Cleary Gottlieb Matches Cravath's Bonuses

The hope that a firm will snub Cravath and raise their associate bonuses just got a little dimmer.
Clearly Gottlieb sent around their bonus memo today, and it matched the amounts Cravath announced earlier this week. Above the Law broke the news and has the memo.
To review, here are the bonus amounts, by class year:
2008 $7,500
2007 $10,000
2006 $15,000
2005 $20,000
2004 $25,000
2003 $30,000
2002 and more senior $30,000
As ATL said, it is now up to Sullivan & Cromwell to step forward and raise these numbers. We would also add Skadden, who has been known to go rogue, to the list.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.