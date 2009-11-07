Confirmed: Cleary Gottlieb Matches Cravath's Bonuses

The hope that a firm will snub Cravath and raise their associate bonuses just got a little dimmer.



Clearly Gottlieb sent around their bonus memo today, and it matched the amounts Cravath announced earlier this week. Above the Law broke the news and has the memo.

To review, here are the bonus amounts, by class year:

2008 $7,500

2007 $10,000

2006 $15,000

2005 $20,000

2004 $25,000

2003 $30,000

2002 and more senior $30,000

As ATL said, it is now up to Sullivan & Cromwell to step forward and raise these numbers. We would also add Skadden, who has been known to go rogue, to the list.

