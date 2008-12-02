Clearwire (CLWRD) Dumping Sprint's (S) 'Xohm' Name For WiMax Service

Dan Frommer

Clearwire’s (CLWRD) newly formed wireless joint venture with Sprint Nextel (S) has already made one smart move, Reuters reports: It’s dumping the “Xohm” name that Sprint tried using for its WiMax Internet service.

Why? Because Clearwire’s “Clear” brand sounds a lot less silly. And unlike Xohm, it already has some traction. Per Google (GOOG) Trends:

Clearwire closed its $14.5 billion deal with Sprint last Friday. Other investors include Intel (INTC), Comcast (CMCSA), Google (GOOG), and Time Warner Cable (TWC).

Clearwire shares are up 2.9% today to $7.20.

