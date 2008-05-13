Clearwire (CLWR) Sales Beat Street, Growth Ticks Down, Waiting For Sprint (S)

Clearwire’s (CLWR) quarterly results won’t matter much until after it combines with Sprint Nextel’s (S) WiMax business later this year. But for what it’s worth, the company reported decent Q1 results today. Shares are up 2% in after-hours trading, around $13.



Clearwire posted $51.5 million in Q1 revenue, up 76% year-over-year and handily beating the Street’s $48.5 million consensus. EPS came in weaker than expected: a $1.08 loss versus the Street’s $0.95 cents loss estimate.

Subscriber growth slowed a bit during Q1: The company added 48,000 net subscriber additions versus 52,000 during Q1 2007. Churn, the percentage of subscribers who leave the service each month, ticked up to 2.2%, from 1.6% a year ago. And Clearwire’s cost-per-gross-addition increased 15% year-over-year to $393 from $343. These aren’t great numbers/trends, but they won’t kill Clearwire.

Again, not much about this company matters except its buildout and merger with Sprint, which the company expects to close in Q4. Once Clearwire blankets enough of the country in WiMax service and some decent WiMax devices are available, we’ll get a better sense about the company’s long-term prospects.

