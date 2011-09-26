Clearspring Snags Yahoo-Right Media Exec Ramsey McGrory As CEO

Ramsey McGrory

The leading social ad-targeting company, Clearspring, has poached former Yahoo Right Media president Ramsey McGrory as CEO, sources say.McGrory quit Yahoo a few weeks ago. Now he’ll be taking over at CEO at Clearspring.



Current Clearspring CEO and co-founder Hooman Radfar will become Executive Chairman.

Clearspring makes an embeddable social-sharing widget called AddThis that is used on 9 million domains (see below). Through the widget, Clearspring collects sharing data on an astonishing 1 billion unique Internet users per month. It then uses this data to help advertisers target specific audiences.

McGrory is based in New York and will remain there, working out of Clearspring’s New York office. Clearspring already has national ad sales team, and they’ll be expanding their presence in New York.

Clearspring is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and also has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Detroit. Hooman Radfar will remain in Virginia, where he’ll be responsible for product and marketing.

Hooman Radfar, Clearspring co-founder and Executive Chairman.

Clearspring is backed by Institutional Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates, and other investors including Steve Case. Ted Leonsis, the company’s current chairman, will remain a board member.Clearspring will likely do $20-$30 million of revenue this year, up 200% from last year.

Disclosure: IVP is also an investor in Business Insider.

