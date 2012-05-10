Social Data Company Clearspring Changes Its Name To AddThis And Now Reaches 1.3 Billion Monthly Uniques

Hooman Radfar

Virginia-based Clearspring, a social data company founded in 2004, is rebranding. It has also hit some impressive milestones.The company is changing its name to AddThis after its popular share tool, which has been implemented on 14 million websites, up from 12 million in December.

“When you look at AddThis, it’s become almost bigger than Clearspring itself. The product really represents us as a company,” cofounder Hooman Radfar tells us of the name change.

Clearspring now reaches 1.3 billion monthly unique visitors, up from 1.2 billion a few months ago. The platform is loaded 3 billion times per day and 70 terabytes of social data are processed every week. As of last September, the company was on track to generate roughly $30 million of revenue, up 200% from the year prior.



In addition to changing its name, Clearspring is launching three widgets that will help publishers better engage with their audiences.

A Follow tool will let site-goers subscribe to publishers across multiple social networks at once. Currently a user has to select which site it wants to follow a publisher on individually, like Twitter or Facebook, but not both.

There’s also a new Trending Content tool that shows publishers which of their content is being shared the most in real time.

The Welcome Tool can be customised by publishers to greet users and redirect them wherever they want on the site.

“You look at the beating heart of the Internet — how we’re all connected to each other online. And if you can capitalise on it, that’s huge,” says Radfar. “We’re fundamentally mapping how 1.3 billion Internet users are connected.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.