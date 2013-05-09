Our favourite To-Do List App Is Free Today

Ellis Hamburger, Business InsiderHaving trouble managing the travails of your daily life? Toil no longer!



Clear is an excellent to-do list app that has won over many people (ourselves included), and you can snatch it up for free today.

Starbucks is offering a promo code that lets you download the app at no cost where it would normally set you back $1.99.

To take advantage of the offer, you only need to click here.

