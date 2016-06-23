People are obsessed with these clear jelly lipsticks that have real flowers in them

Instagram/Kailijumei These jelly lipsticks are a hot commodity.

Jelly lipsticks are now all the rage.

These gorgeous, clear jelly lipsticks from Kailijumei, a China-based beauty company, are infused with gold specks and a real flower.

The lipsticks come in three colours, and even though they clear, users say they leave a pink shade behind. The colour also changes based on your temperature, so the colder you are, the lighter the pink. Kailijumei also makes a flower lip balm, as well as plain jelly lipsticks without flowers.

All of the floral lipsticks are currently sold out, but you can preorder them for $30. The plain lipsticks are $25 and are also sold out.





NOW WATCH: An ingenious chef created a chocolate luge dessert



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.