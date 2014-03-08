How To Take A Less Blurry Photo With Your iPhone

Earlier today we mentioned that there’s a superfast way to take a picture from the lock screen on your iPhone. But did you know there’s a way to take a picture without having to hold your phone at all?

Once you’re in the camera app, you can either take a picture using the round button on the screen, or you can take a picture using the volume key. Therefore, you can also take a picture using the volume key on your headphones!

And even better: if you have a Bluetooth headset, you don’t even need to be near the phone at all. You can just prop it up against something, or use a handy iPhone tripod, stand back, and shoot the picture.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.