Clear Goes Belly-Up

So much for overpriced express security lanes at not enough airports: Clear is shutting down, according to an email sent to its customers, and a message on its Web site.



Last year, its parent company Verified Identity Pass raised a $44.4 million round led by Spark Capital.

Two customers who passed this along to us were furious at the prospect of not getting their membership fees back. Unless this is an elaborate hacker scheme, it appears they’re out of luck.

Clear Lanes Are No Longer Available.

At 11:00 p.m. PST on June 22, 2009, Clear will cease operations. Clear’s parent company, Verified Identity Pass, Inc. has been unable to negotiate an agreement with its senior creditor to continue operations.

