This startup wants to help you speed through airport security lines

Not having to wait in long lines makes all the difference when it comes to quickly navigating your way through the airport.

That’s where Clear comes in. Clear is a company that’s using biometric scanning technology to help customers speed through security at the airport. Clear uses your fingerprints and iris images to confirm your identity, allowing you to go straight to the physical screening portion of TSA with the tap of a finger or blink of an eye.

CLEAR Clear can quickly confirm your identity.

Here’s how it works: when you sign up, Clear will digitally authenticate your driver’s licence or passport and ask you a few personalised data questions. Next, it will link your fingerprints, iris images, and face to your identity.

Instead of lining up to have TSA check your identification, Clear members can head directly to a branded pod and quickly have their iris or fingerprints scanned, then head straight to the metal detectors and bag scans.

Travellers can already take advantage of the service at San Francisco International Airport and San Jose International Airport, in addition to 13 other airports and several professional sports facilities. According to CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker, Clear members typically get through airport security in just five minutes.

CLEAR Clear members can skip having to wait in line to have their identification checked by TSA.

The company is also experimenting with biometric boarding passes (which are already available at the San Jose International Airport), biometric bag tags, biometric lounge access, and biometric payment options, to truly create a seamless curb-to-gate experience for travellers.

“We want people to use the service like an ecosystem,” Seidman-Becker said. “Biometrics is going mainstream … six years ago, it used to just be used in the defence space, but now consumers are getting more and more comfortable with them. This is where the world is going, and we want us to be leading the way with it.”

Clear is certified as an anti-terrorism technology by the Department of Homeland Security.

Besides airports, it

is also available in major sports stadiums like Yankee Stadium, Coors Field, Marlins Park, American Airlines Arena, and AT&T Park. Not only can members use Clear to navigate through long stadium entrance lines, but they can take advantage of services like touch-to-pay concessions.

Clear has raised at least $20 million in venture capital from an investment group that includes T. Rowe Price and former executives of the Priceline Group. In April of this year, Clear announced a partnership with Delta to bring the technology to more airports across America.

