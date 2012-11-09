Meet Clear, The New 'To-Do List' App That's Already Skyrocketed To The Top Of The Mac App Store

Clear, one of our favourite apps for staying on task, has arrived on the Mac.
The beautiful list app helps users keep on task with to dos, and it’s still ridiculously simple to use.
Clear for Mac debuted Wednesday, and it’s already at the number 2 spot for paid apps in the Mac App Store.
Clear’s beauty lies in its simplicity. The minimal app allows you to stay on task by quickly jotting down what you need to do and crossing it off once its done. There aren’t any complicated features to get confused over and the set up process takes less than 30 seconds.
Compared to Apple’s built-in Reminders app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Clear is far ahead. The design is better, it’s easier to get around, and now with iCloud sync you can keep all your tasks current on any Apple device.
Clear for Mac is available for $6.99 for Mac OS X 10.8.2 or later. Don’t be put off by the $6.99 price tag. It’s definitely worth whether you’re a productivity nut or not.
Here's the app. It's just as gorgeous on the Mac as it is on the iPhone. Clear is meant to help you stay in sync and keep on tops of tasks.
You can reach the settings by clicking the top right hand gear button. Settings allows you to change colour themes, gives you a few tips and tricks, and also allows you to tweak preferences.
Clear is flexible, allowing users to switch the colour scheme if they don't like the heat map style.
Clear is very easy to figure out but just in case you need some extra help, you can find Tips & Tricks in the settings app too.
Quotes are all throughout the app. Clear told us the quotes have been so popular that we've actually built a dedicated site for them (http://clearquot.es/) and added a way for people to share them on Twitter and Facebook from within Clear.
