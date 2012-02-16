This Gorgeous To Do List App Is So Good It Just Hit #1 In The App Store

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

We all know that making to-do lists is way more fun than actually doing anything.This is especially the case when you use Clear, a new app launching today on the App Store for $0.99 that has already hit #1.



Clear is straight up one of the most beautiful and inspired apps we’ve ever used, and it makes managing tasks super simple.

Clear is the opposite of cult favourite OmniFocus, which has about a million features.

Using Clear is like using a very pretty piece of notepad paper to jot down things you need to do, and that’s exactly what we’ve been looking for.

But maybe most of all, marking items as finished in Clear is just so satisfying.

