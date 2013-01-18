How To Clear Your Facebook Search History In 30 Seconds

If anyone else has access to your computer, there’s a good chance they’ll snoop through your Facebook. (Maybe they’re doing it right now.)



And if they check your Facebook search history, they’ll see everyone you’ve ever Facebook stalked. Even if you don’t Facebook stalk, it’s still to your benefit that you keep your Facebook search history clean.

Watch the video to find out how you can clear your Facebook search history and make yourself not look like a creepy Facebook stalker:

Produced by William Wei

