These $229 clear shields may be protecting your desk when you go back to the office

Poppin Employers can purchase Poppin’s shields, priced between $US229 and $US389, and stand them on any type of desk as a distancing measure.

As offices start to reopen, experts say that among the measures employers should take is installing transparent desk shields as protective barriers in the workplace.

Office furniture and supply firm Poppin offers clear, acrylic dividers priced between $US229 and $US389 in various sizes that you can simply place atop the desk.

Such shields will likely become a mainstay in this new era of office culture as distancing measures become a top priority.

As employers gear up to welcome returning employees back to the office, they will need quick solutions to implement distancing measures.

Doling out thousands of dollars in capital to retrofit the workplace with wholesale changes is not the right move right now.Experts say employers instead should establish one-way hallways, sanitation stations, and set up desk dividers to cut down contact amongst employees.

Here’s how the clear shields sold by office supply firm Poppin could change the workplace.

Safety guidelines for office reopenings were recently rolled out by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Poppin A rendering of Poppin’s dividers in a workplace setting.

Recommendations include installing “transparent shields or other physical barriers where possible to separate employees and visitors where social distancing is not an option.”

As Bloomberg reported Tuesday, “design hacks” like dividers and caution signage will play a big role in how we slowly reopen amid a still-raging viral outbreak.

Poppin A rendering of Poppin’s dividers in a workplace setting.

Source: Bloomberg

Firms like Poppin are offering businesses protective dividers that simply sit atop desks, providing a barrier among workers.

Poppin A rendering of Poppin’s dividers in a workplace setting.

The most effective way to prevent a respiratory virus like COVID-19 from spreading is lowering the chance that a respiratory droplet from someone who is infected lands on someone else, thereby infecting them.

Poppin’s new protective shields are acrylic and can be placed freestanding on any type of desk.

Poppin A rendering of Poppin’s dividers in a workplace setting.

They come in three different sizes: 27-inch, 48-inch, and 58-inch, with prices ranging from $US229 to $US389.

Poppin One of the desk shields that Poppin offers.

As much as shields and physical barriers may indeed help bolster distancing measures in the office, they also help improve the perception of well-being for employees, a necessity as employers begin reopening offices.

“There’s so much more than just putting up screens and disinfectants,” Melissa Hanley, the CEO of the design firm Blitz, told Business Insider in May. “There’s a human aspect of this that can’t get lost in the conversation.”

Source: Poppin

