Clear Card Not Offering Refunds, Not Bankrupt Yet

Clear, the express airport security line company that went belly-up earlier this week, won’t issue refunds to customers and hasn’t gone bankrupt yet, parent company Verified Identity Pass has disclosed on the Web.

Last year, Steve Brill’s Verified Identity Pass raised a $44.4 million round led by Spark Capital.

Will I receive a refund for membership in Clear?

At the present time, Verified Identity Pass, Inc. cannot issue refunds due to the company’s financial condition.

Has Verified Identity Pass, Inc. filed for bankruptcy?

At the present time, Verified Identity Pass has not commenced any proceedings under the United States Bankruptcy Code.

