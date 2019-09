Your worst housing fears are confirmed in the quarterly market report from Clear Capital.



National home prices are down 0.2%.

Western markets fell the most — 0.8% — which is especially rough because places like California and Nevada had already collapsed up to 50% from the high.

This is going to feed right into the 2011 foreclosure crisis >

