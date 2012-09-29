The Napali Single Passenger Foldable Clear Kayak

This is the Napali, a transparent and foldable kayak by Clear Blue Hawaii. It is one of the lightest kayaks in the world, weighing only 26 pounds.



Photo: Clear Blue Hawaii

It’s supported by a corrosion-resistant Carbon Kevlar frame system with transparent, military-grade Urethane skin—all in all, it’s pretty legit. But probably the coolest thing about this kayak besides it’s transparency is that you can fold it small enough to fit into a hiking backpack.

Photo: Clear Blue Hawaii

It’s a total of 13 feet long and 22 inches wide in the middle. It was designed by New Zealand-born designer Murray Broom, and is even a part of the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collection.

Photo: Clear Blue Hawaii

The Napali retails for $6,320, plus $225 for shipping.

