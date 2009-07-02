Cleantech Investment Picks Up Again

Jay Yarow
It looks like we might be past the bottom in cleantech venture investment.

The Cleantech Group is reporting 92 companies around the world received $1.2 billion in the second quarter, a 12% growth from the first quarter. Sounds great, but compared to 2008, venture investment is down 44%. So, let’s not get too excited.

Here’s how the data breaks out:

  • VEHICLES – $236 million Deals included San Diego startup V-Vehicle’s raise of $100 million to date from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and T. Boone Pickens to build a fuel-efficient car in Louisiana, EV manufacturer Fisker Automotive, which raised $85 million from Eco-Drive Partners and Kleiner Perkins to fund development and manufacturing of its Karma plug-in hybrid, Norwegian EV startup Think Global which raised $39 million, and Israel’s ETV Motors which raised $12 million from Quercus Trust to develop an electric powertrain.
  • BIOFUELS – $206 million Deals included agri.capital, a European developer of biogas plants, which raised $82 million from TCW Group and others and renewable oil producer Solazyme, which raised $57 million from Braemar Energy Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and new investor VantagePoint Venture Partners.
  • ADVANCED BATTERIES – $165 million Deals included lithium-ion startup A123, which raised a $100 million round led by GE and others, and Deeya Energy, which raised $30 million from Technology Partners and others to develop its redox flow batteries.
  • SOLAR – $114 million Deals included Indian solar developer Cobol Technologies, which raised $30 million from Pangea Capital, as well as CSP technology provider Ausra, which raised $25.5 million from Khosla Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, among others. Another CSP company, Stirling-engine dish vendor Infinia, raised $14.1 million in convertible debt, as part of a $50 million planned raise.

And here’s who’s handing out the money:

