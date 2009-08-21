Analyst Slams Barron's Hit Job On First Solar

Over the weekend, Barron’s writer Bill Alpert said First Solar’s (FSLR) big beat for Q2 was a “figment of bookkeeping.”



The only reason First Solar turned in its big quarter, according to Alpert: “[It] recognised $84 million in revenue as a result of reclassifying its investment in a project as “debt” rather than “equity.””

Not so, says cleantech analysis firm, e4 Capital. They say Alpert’s story raises “red flags for all the wrong reasons” and leaves Barron’s with “egg on its face.” Not exactly the most scathing insults we’ve seen hurled across this playground we call the internet, but whatever. Here’s e4 beef:

What actually happened is that FSLR sold its modules to the project in Q1 and Q2. In Q1 there was a financing arrangement, understandable given the timing of the deal, whereby FLSR had put up a loan and had a right to make an equity investment. Under accounting rules, the presence of the equity right disqualified the Q1 revenue from being booked in Q1, and it was deferred. The company had told analysts of this fact and that the deferred revenue was excluded from its full-year revenue guidance of $1.9-2.0 billion and that it would be recognised if and when the accounting standards dictated. In Q2 the equity right expired because the remaining financing was raised for the project, and so the company booked the $84 million revenue from the Q1 and Q2 sales.

Alpert doesn’t challenge the accounting rule that required FSLR to defer the Q1 sales nor does he indict the application of the rule that when the equity right ceased, due to sufficient funding of the project from other investors, FSLR had to recognise previously deferred sales. Are these sales real? Of course they are; the project exists; no dispute from Alpert here.

At what point, then, do these $84 million in revenue resemble a “figment of bookkeeping?” Alpert was way off-base with his characterization and he then goes on to raise a bogus issue with a new accounting standard SFAS 167, just issued on June 12, 2009, which takes effect after November 15, 2009, meaning that it will apply to FSLR 2010 reporting. (Alpert is so economical with the truth that he leaves out this timing.)

Continue reading at e4’s site →



Putting aside all this squabbling deep in the weeds of accounting regulations, we’d point out that First Solar is one of those companies that always beats expectations.

