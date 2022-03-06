Try these tips for scrubbing stubborn stains out of plastic and wooden cutting boards

More than 666.9k TikTok users watched Armen Adamjan’s video on scrubbing stains out of plastic cutting boards. My go-to cutting board has an accumulation of food stains and knife marks. Lauren Edmonds/Insider Adamjan , known as @ creative_explained on TikTok, first uploaded the video to his account in September 2020. In the video, the “Don’t Throw It Out” author told his 3.5 million followers to use just four ingredients to scrub away tough cutting board stains. I decided to try out the viral advice on my stained cutting board — courtesy of a recent burrito dinner — to see how it held up.

Most of the needed items are probably already in your home. There are four items you need in your pantry to give this TikTok hack a try. Lauren Edmonds/Insider You’ll need baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, sea salt, and a lemon peel to start. The video didn’t list any specific measurements, but I started with around one teaspoon of baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and sea salt.

Simply put the items on the plastic cutting board and scrub with a lemon peel. Use the lemon to scrub the sea salt, hydrogen peroxide, and baking soda around the cutting board. Lauren Edmonds/Insider I could already see a difference within the first few swipes but keep scrubbing across the board to coat it thoroughly. Don’t be surprised if tiny bubbles form due to the ingredient mixture. After a few minutes of scrubbing, I did a rinse and discovered that almost all the stains were gone. However, a few discolorations, knife marks, and some older stains remained in some spots. I decided to try a targeted attempt and put the mixture on specific stains for 15 minutes.

Overall the hack was a success and took almost no time. Most of the stains were removed from the cutting board, but a few stubborn ones wouldn’t budge. Lauren Edmonds/Insider Aside from a few particularly willful stains, Adamjan’s hack worked well and is much more cost-efficient than continuously buying new cutting boards.

Kazan’s tip for giving wooden cutting boards a deep clean only used three items. Use the lemon to scrub the coarse salt thoroughly around the board. Lauren Edmonds/Insider Kazan , known as @ Alpha Foodie on TikTok , posted her video on wooden cutting boards in March 2021, and it’s since gained more than 344,300 views. She used half a lemon, sea salt, and food-grade mineral oil Be careful not to get lemon juice all over the counter or your clothes to avoid a mess. Once it’s evenly coated, use a clean towel to whip it clean, and then let it dry. Although my wooden cutting board didn’t have many stains, I did notice how it took on an additional shine after I finished scrubbing.

Next, use food-grade mineral oil to season the wooden board. Alternatives like olive oil or vegetable oil will result in the oil going rancid, Kazan suggests. Lauren Edmonds/Insider Kazan said to use a cloth and “season” the wood with the food-grade mineral oil, adding that alternatives like olive oil or vegetable oil will result in the oil going rancid.