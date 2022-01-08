These cleaning products will make your home shine in the New Year, according to a former hoarding technician

Fiona Mills shared her go-to cleaning products with Insider. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Fiona Mills is a former hoarding technician and current ramp-up coach at Spaulding Decon.

Mills shared her favorite cleaning products that homeowners can use to freshen up their homes.

She previously told Insider her favorite cleaning tips and tricks that she uses while on the job.

Most people either clean their homes weekly or whenever enough dirt piles up, but for Fiona Mills, cleanliness is a part of her daily life. Mills is a former hoarding technician and franchise Ramp-Up Coach with Spaulding Decon, a company that tackles everything from homicide and suicide cleaning to mold remediation.

Last November, Mills shared her favorite cleaning hacks with Insider. Now, she’s told Insider which cleaning products are prime to get the job done.

Mills’ go-to cleaning solution is hot water and trisodium phosphate, or TSP

According to Mills, TSP is a “heavy degreaser” that can cut through just about any mess, including bathroom build-up.

“TSP works wonders for tough bathtub stains,” Mills told Insider. “Mix a teaspoon of TSP with some hot water and spray into the bathtub, rub with a sponge, and rinse well.”

Homeowners can purchase a $4 TSP powder or a $6 liquid TSP spray at Home Depot.

This before and after photo shows a toilet that was cleaned by Fiona Mills, an employee at Spaulding Decon. Courtesy of Fiona Mills

Mills also mentioned The Pink Stuff, Microban, and Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning products.

The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste sells for $8 on Amazon. Microban 24’s Multi-Purpose Cleaner can be found on Amazon for $12. Most of Mrs. Meyer’s multi-purpose cleaners can be purchased from their website for $4.

“Between those three and hot water – I can clean anything,” she said.

There are also several cleaning products for homeowners shopping on a budget

Mills pointed towards products that can be found in most Dollar General stores, including LA’s Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner for $3.50, Fabuloso All-Purpose Cleaner for $2, and Lysol’s Toilet Bowl Cleaner for $2.

Mills also mentioned Pine Glo Antibacterial Disinfectant Cleaner, which sells for $0.84 at Walmart, and white vinegar, which can be boiled on a stovetop to get rid of smelly odors.

Mrs. Meyer’s Cleaning Products and these other brands are environmentally friendly

In addition to Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning products, Seventh Generation is another brand that sells a plethora of cleaning wipes, sprays, and detergents.

Homeowners can purchase Seventh Generation products at Home Depot or Amazon.

However, be careful with chemical products like bleach

Mills suggested that homeowners use bleach and similar products with a healthy amount of discernment.

“Be mindful with bleach or ammonia – make sure there is good ventilation,” Mills said. “Do not use bleach if rust is present anywhere – it only makes it worse.”