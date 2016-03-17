How to make money from cleaning your house like a broke millennial

Cleaning your house isn’t fun, but at least you can make money at it.

How? Thanks to companies who are happy to take your used clothes and never-opened electronics and sell them for a profit.

Here’s the quick guide to cleaning your house like a broke millennial:

Sell your extra clothes on ThredUp. thredUP ThredUp is an online consignment shop where you can buy and sell gently used clothing. The company will send you a clean-out kit (postage and all), so all you have to do is clean out your closet and send the items to them. The company accepts a wide-range of brands from Old Navy to J Crew to Coach and other items like shoes and handbags, so it's easy to trade in most of what you don't want to wear anymore. While it accepts kid's clothing and women's, it doesn't do men's clothing yet. Website: www.thredup.com Payment: ThredUp will either give you store credit or send the money to your PayPal account (minus a 2% fee). It also offers the option to donate the money to charity. Send your unused electronics from iPods to cell phones to Gazelle. Emmie Martin/Business Insider Gazelle is one of the best for exchanging your old electronics for cash. Its site makes it easy to choose the type of phone and its condition and receive an instant offer. Plus shipping is free and you get an extra $20 credit when you sell to buy something different off the site. Website: www.gazelle.com Payment: You can receive a check, have it sent to your PayPal account, or turn it into an Amazon electronic gift card. Get rid of your old textbooks and make bank with BookScouter. Shutterstock. If you still have your college textbooks (or really any book) lying around, search for it first on BookScouter.com. The site combs through other resellers, including Amazon, to see how much they'd pay you for the book. User reviews from other sellers help you pick and choose which retailer is the best for you. Website: www.bookscouter.com Payment: Depending on the site you sell to If you have vintage decor items, find them a special home on Chairish. Amanda Macias/Business Insider Specializing in the vintage style milennials love, Chairish lets sellers post their furniture and set the asking price themselves (although they may offer suggestions to help it sell faster). You take home 80% of the price when it sells, and Chairish will help take care of the shipping logistics for you. If it's a large item, their white glove service will come and take it away. For smaller items, it just requires a trip to the UPS store. Website: www.chairish.com Payment: 80% of sale price, and payments are direct deposited 1-2 days after a sale closes Trade your gift cards for cash so you can spend it where you want to. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Nobody likes getting gift cards and feeling obligated to go shop somewhere. Thankfully Raise makes it easy to swap them out for cash. Depending on the balance remaining, Raise will suggest a price, although you can set it higher or lower. While it's free to list your gift card, Raise does take 15% of the sale price once it sells. Website: www.raise.com Payment: You can choose between direct deposit, check, or PayPal. For everything else, there's OfferUp. OfferUp The modern hybrid of eBay and Craigslilst, OfferUp is an app that makes it easy to buy and sell items locally. You take a photo of the item within the app, type out a description and price, and it's added to the marketplace. Like eBay, buyers and sellers can be rated so you can tell who might flake out at the last minute. And, unlike Craiglist, all of the conversations are within the app so you don't need to worry about setting up fake emails or burner phone numbers just to sell a couch. Website: www.offerup.com Payment: OfferUp doesn't handle any of the payments itself so you still need to exchange cash with whoever you are selling to. But, that means you get to keep the full payment for yourself and not have to carve out a commission for someone else.

