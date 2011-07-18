Simple Apps That Will Clean Up Your Hard Drive In A Snap

Photo: Screenshot
Between all the software and media you carry around on your computer, there’s not always room for much else.That makes it frustrating when you want to install new space-hogging software.
Thankfully there are plenty of tools out there to help you identify what you can delete and uninstall in order to clean up your cluttered drive.
Daisy Disk is a hot property on the Mac App Store that turns your hard drive into a colorfully visualized 'flower.' You can identify folders that are full of large files you might have forgotten about and delete them.
For Mac users.
Price: $10 (limited time)
This is a utility that specialises in organising files by size so you can run through them and delete the obnoxiously large ones. We're big fans of the price on this app.
For Mac users.
Price: free
This helps visualise your hard disk, although we think Daisy Disk is a little prettier about the matter. Similarly, it helps you identify folders full of junk you don't need.
For Mac users.
An awesome way to find disk space you forgot about, Space Sniffer offers a simple and straightforward way to see what's going on with your hard drive.
For Windows users.
Price: free
A great little app that offers the flashy visualisation so you can see which folders you can do without.
For Mac users.
Price: free
JDiskReport not only shows you which folders are oversized, it tells you what types of files are living on your drive and helps you keep track of disk usage.
For Windows users.
Price: free
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.