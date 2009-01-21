Clean Tech Biggies Put Stamp On Inauguration In NYT, WSJ

Foreshadowing what we’re sure will be lots of dispassionate, level-headed policy debate during the Obama years, oil, coal and wind energy companies bought lots of ad space in today’s New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Here’s the Times‘s front page and the front of the Journal’s inauguration special section.



Inside the Journal’s inauguration section, those who would power our gizmos, lead us to energy independence or build us a new green economy in the Obama era bought all but two of the ad slots:

