Clean Coal Group Busted Over Fake Letters

It’s no secret that the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity — the major industry advocacy group including Duke Energy, AEP and others — has pushed back on the climate change bill now being debated in the Senate.



What’s new is that a lobbying subcontractor of ACCCE, Washington-based Bonner & Associates, sent fake letters from local minority groups to members of the U.S. House to oppose the legislation, notes Talking Points Memo.

ACCCE is “outraged” by the letters, but Rep. Ed Markey, Chairman of the House’s Global Warming committee, has already launched an investigation. As TPM also points out, Bonner has a history with “blurring the lines between ‘strategic grassroots’ lobbying and outright deception” despite explaining the error came from a temp.

Once again, astroturfing grassroots advocacy leads to turf-toe problems of authenticity.

