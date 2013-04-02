Ace Pitcher Throws A Shutout, Hits A Game-Winning Home Run In The First Game Of A New Era For The Dodgers

With new owners, a $7 billion TV deal, and a slew of All-Stars, there was Opening Day excitement around the LA Dodgers for the first time in years yesterday.



Clayton Kershaw delivered on that excitement with a spectacular individual performance.

He threw a complete-game shutout, striking out nine batters, walking zero, and only allowing four hits. In the 8th inning, with the game still tied 0-0, he hit a solo home run to the deepest part of the park that ultimately proved to be the game winner.

It also came against the Giants, LA’s bitter rivals:

